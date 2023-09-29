Mauricio Umansky confirms he and Kyle Richards are “not separated”

After facing hardship over the last year, Mauricio Umansky has confirmed that he and Kyle Richards are not separated and are working things out.

Mauricio Umansky of Dancing With The Stars and Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been married for 27 years. For the last 13 years, they’ve shared their relationship with the world on BravoTV and have gained fans along the way.

Though Umansky and Richards admitted to having marital troubles for at least a year, giving their fans reason to speculate a separation, the couple have still been living together as well as going on vacations with their four daughters.

Richards was also rumored to have been seeing country singer Morgan Wade during her alleged separation from Umansky. However, Umansky has finally set the record straight — saying he and Richards are in fact still together.

Instagram: kylerichards18 Mauricio Umansky with Kyle Richards vacationing with their family in Italy this summer.

Mauricio Umansky says he and Kyle Richards have dealt with their relationship “quietly”

After news broke in July about Umansky and Richards separating, Richards took to her Instagram to say, “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year.”

Rumors about Umansky and Richards heading towards a divorce continued after fans noticed Richards was spending a lot of time with Morgan Wade. Richards was even featured in Wade’s music video as her love interest, seemingly poking fun at their rumored romance.

Though fans have speculated many things regarding Umansky and Richards, Umansky finally set the record straight on the ‘Red Mic’ podcast on Thursday.

When asked about planting a story in the media about their divorce, Umansky responded, saying, “I’m not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so that people can get more entertainment. That was an absolute blow.”

Umansky continued, “We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues. I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

He then expressed how most couples experience trials, saying, “You know it’s been an amazing 26 years and it’s been a difficult one year. Most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years.”

As for what’s next for Umansky, he is currently competing on ABCs Dancing With The Stars. Richards was sitting in the audience during his first performance cheering him on, also taking to social media to share her support for her husband. Richards is also keeping busy herself, as she’ll be returning to RHOBH Season 13 in November.