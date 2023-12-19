Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Mauricio sparks dating rumors with Alexandria Wolfe

Amid his separation from Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky has been seen out with 33-year-old influencer, Alexandria Wolfe.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are currently working on their marriage, but it looks like Mauricio is moving on.

Kyle and Mauricio have both admitted to having a rough year, with multiple outside factors putting a strain on their relationship.

Between Kyle’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade and Mauricio’s booming real estate business, the two revealed that they’re not on the same page anymore.

However, Kyle and Mauricio still live together in the same house with their three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky.

Mauricio Umansky from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RHOBH fans shade Mauricio for going out with a younger woman

On Sunday, Page Six reported that Mauricio was spotted out on a date in Aspen with influencer Alexandria Wolfe. There were photos taken of them leaving a restaurant together after dinner.

On Reddit, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans shared their thoughts about Mauricio’s rumored new girlfriend.

“I need to know Kyle and Mauricio’s yearly paparazzi budget,” the original poster wrote, poking fun at how Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship is constantly in the press.

“Why are they both ‘dating’ people their daughters’ age?” another fan chimed in.

“This looks so fake and staged,” a third fan wrote about the 53-year-old real estate mogul’s outing with the 33-year-old social media star.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans rooted for Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship on the show, so seeing both of them date new people could be difficult.

Despite being separated, Kyle and Mauricio are focusing on keeping their family together and still being involved in each others’ lives however they can.

Fans will see Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage troubles continue to play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.