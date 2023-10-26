RHOBH’s Kyle Richards breaks silence on Mauricio’s ‘hurtful’ alleged affair with DWTS partner

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards was questioned about her husband Mauricio Umansky’s alleged affair with his DWTS partner Emma Slater during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her husband Mauricio Umansky of Dancing with the Stars have been separated for a short time, but still live under the same roof.

Richards even took to Instagram in July to say they’ve had a hard year in their marriage, however, the two have tried to work on their marital issues.

Though Richards and Umansky haven’t settled on where their relationship is headed, Umansky was seen holding hands with his DWTS partner, Emma Slater.

Richards has since broken her silence on how “hurtful” it was to see the photos of her husband with Slater.

Instagram: bravobuds Mauricio Umansky holding hands with his DWTS partner, Emma Slater.

Kyle Richards’ jaw dropped after being asked about Mauricio and his DWTS partner

Umansky and Slater were seen holding hands before dining together in Beverly Hills. The photos were released by TMZ on Monday, one day before their performance on DWTS.

Being that Umansky and Richards are still married, Richards admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that seeing Umansky hold hands with Slater was “hurtful.”

During her interview with Cohen, Richards was asked, “What was your reaction to the recent pictures of Mau holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner.”

As Richard’s jaw dropped and eyes widened, she pulled herself together to answer, “I was, uhm, taken aback. Yes, that was very hard to see. Yes, that hurt my feelings.”

Cohen then asked, “Do you think something is going on there?” To which Richards responded, “Uhm, I mean, holding hands like that — Andy, I really don’t, why are you doing this to me? Well, I just don’t think you hold hands like that with somebody.”

Richards continued, “Well, the thing is this, I don’t know if anything has happened yet. But obviously, there’s something there. Listen, I love him very much, and we are amicable — but that really did hurt me.”

Richards then said that despite being hurt by her husband Mauricio for his alleged affair with Slater, she voted for the pair on DWTS this past Tuesday.

And though Mauricio and Slater survived week six of DWTS, neither have commented on their relationship outside of dancing together.