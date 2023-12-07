Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika explains ongoing grudge with Denise

Denise Richards returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at Kyle Richards’ dinner party, addressing an ongoing issue with Erika Jayne.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards made a comeback at Kyle’s dinner party at her house. However, she had unresolved feelings about her friendship with Erika Jayne.

In last night’s episode, Denise confronted Erika and reminded her that she’s always been nice to her, but said Erika didn’t do the same.

Article continues after ad

Throughout the dinner, Erika couldn’t remember what she did to Denise four years ago and asked her why she was upset. However, one of Erika’s tweets might’ve made Denise angry.

Article continues after ad

Why did Denise Richards quit RHOBH?

Bravo Denise Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sitting.

Erika wasn’t sure why Denise was holding a grudge against her, but she believes it was because of a tweet she sent after Denise quit RHOBH.

On the RHOBH season 13 After Show posted by Bravo, Erika said, “I guess Denise was mad because I had said something on Twitter when she quit. I tweeted some emoji of a girl getting hit with a door.”

Article continues after ad

“She quit, and you’re not telling us what it is that you’re really upset by, so I don’t understand what’s going on and you’re ruining my dinner,” Erika added.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Denise quit RHOBH after Season 10, following a controversy where she was questioned about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. During a cast trip to Rome, Italy, she said her famous line, “Bravo, Bravo, f*cking Bravo,” because she didn’t want the affair to be discussed on the show.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though Denise was on the outs with former cast members Brandi, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, she took her anger out on Erika instead at the RHOBH season 13 dinner party.

Denise refused to tell Erika about what was bothering her directly. Instead, she told her to “watch the show,” referring to her iconic moment in Rome.

Denise may continue to appear on RHOBH throughout the season, but she can’t get past what happened previously on the show.

Article continues after ad

The RHOBH alum’s return brought a lot of drama, but her being unwilling to talk about her feelings appears to be more confusing than helpful for the other women, especially Erika.