RHOBH’s Erika Jayne says Denise Richards had an “agenda” during Season 13 dinner party

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne says Denise Richards had an “agenda” against her during the upcoming dinner party on Season 13.

Season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on October 25. Though Erika Jayne has returned full-time, Denise Richards will only be featured in a few episodes.

Having not aired yet, fans are anticipating an intense dinner party between the women after Erika opened up on a podcast about Denise coming to the party with an “agenda” against her. BravoTV executive Andy Cohen also teased the “iconic” and “wild” event.

And though Erika mentioned that she had no idea why Denise verbally attacked her, she certainly had no problem defending herself.

Erika Jayne says Denise Richards picked a “massive fight” with her during dinner party

Though it has not aired yet, a Season 13 dinner event between the women of RHOBH reportedly got fairly heated. It was so intense between the ladies that the party will take up two whole episodes.

Luckily for fans of the show, Erika Jayne opened up on Zack Peter’s ‘No Filter’ podcast about what transpired the night of the event.

Erika said that although she didn’t know what triggered her, Denise Richards arrived with an “agenda” to bring her down.

Not only that, but Denise was allegedly “slurring” her words and wearing her jacket upside down.

Though Erika was questioned on the podcast if she regretted “judging” Denise about being on OnlyFans in recent RHOBH footage, she said she was only “fighting back” after Denise called her names like a “bot monster” and got in her face during the unreleased content of the Season 13 dinner event.

Erika continued to explain the situation, “She picked a massive fight and I was very gracious at the party. I was also confused.”

Erika then said it was clear to the other women that she didn’t want to engage in the dispute with Denise, but was pushed to the edge with what Denise was saying to her.

Castmate Dorit Kemsley even voiced to Erika during the event that it was “hard” to watch Denise try to take Erika down.

Erika ended her time on the podcast defending herself for the OnlyFans comment she retaliated with towards Denise, saying, “So, it’s not really judging her. It’s just, oh you want to give it to me, let me give it back to you. And I’m gonna hit you where it’s soft.”

She continued, “And I’m certainly not judging Denise for being on OnlyFans, but f*ck you if you wanna fight. We’ll go there.”

The dinner party episodes will begin on the sixth episode. As for fans who are ready for more RHOBH, they can look forward to Season 13’s second episode this Wednesday at 8 p.m. on BravoTV. The episode will then be released to Peacock the following day.