Below Deck Med fans shocked as Lara breaks makeout “record’ in Season 8

After kissing nearly a dozen people on the yacht, Lara has made a name for herself in Below Deck Med.

When it comes to the Below Deck franchise, the crew members are known for getting into romance with the rest of the people on the yacht. And sometimes, it’s with multiple people at once.

In Season 2 of Down Under, there was an intense love triangle between Culver Bradbury, Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Jaimee Neale, that didn’t exactly end well.

And who could forget when Daisy found herself interested in both Colin Macrae and Gary King during Season 4 of Sailing Yacht?

The point is, it’s not irregular for a crew member to make out with several people in one Season. But, Lara Du Preez might’ve just broken the record.

Did Below Deck Med’s Lara break a record in Season 8?

In Episode 8, Med newcomer Lara decided to kiss not one, not two, but ten charter guests.

For comparison, fellow BD newbie Max Salvador only managed to make out with one of the guests in this episode.

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their utter shock at Lara’s streak, most of which were completely impressed.

One fan wrote, “Lara becoming legend by being the first deckhand to make out with every single guest from one charter? Epic, and not something we’ll ever see again.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I’m not even sure how she pulled that off! It was a real tour de force!”

“Lara’s makeout record should be BD history,” a Reddit user added.

We are only a few episodes into this Season, so there’s a good chance that Lara might be able to one-up herself by the end of Season 8.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.