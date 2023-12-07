Music festival slammed for announcing Taylor Swift but bringing out impersonator

Judging by the insane prank that the Jingle Ball just pulled in Detroit, Taylor Swift fans are never going back.

Taylor Swift is quite literally ‘that girl’ of 2023. In fact, she was just deemed the Person of the Year by Time magazine.

One of the main reasons why she grew even more famous this year was because of her sold-out Eras Tour, taking fans through all of her albums. Everybody has been looking for last-minute tickets to attend and fangirl.

That being said, imagine the Swifties’ shock when the Detroit stop for the 2023 I Heart Jingle Ball tour announced that she was making a surprise appearance.

Was Taylor Swift at the 2023 Jingle Ball?

The December 5 tour stop for the Jingle Ball was starstudded, with a lineup that included Flo Rida and the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show artist Usher.

To make the night even more memorable, it was announced during the event that Taylor Swift was going to come out and perform.

However, that surprise quickly went south when the ‘Shake it Off’ singer did not take the stage. Instead, an impersonator walked on stage with a guitar. The identity of the impersonator has not been revealed just yet.

Several fans were able to share the shocking real-life moment on video and share it on social media.

According to Stereogum, the situation was only to promote the fact that Channel 995 was giving away free Taylor Swift tickets.

Nonetheless, if Taylor is ever a part of the lineup in the future, fans are going to have a hard time trusting again. Jingle Ball hasn’t given an official response to the situation as of yet.

