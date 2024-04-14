EntertainmentReality TV

Megan Fox finally weighs in on Love Is Blind Season 6 lookalike drama

Je'Kayla Crawford
Chelsea Megan Fox Love Is BlindUS Weekly

Does Megan Fox think that Chelsea from Love Is Blind Season 6 is her doppelganger? We finally know her answer.

When most think of the sixth season of Love Is Blind, the biggest storyline that comes to mind includes Megan Fox, even though she’s never been on the show.

Specifically, Season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell shared during the pods that people say she looks like Megan Fox. Not only did her future ex, Jimmy Presnell, call her a liar for the comparison after seeing her in person, but she received a ton of backlash from viewers for the comment. 

Now, weeks after the fiasco aired, Megan is chiming in on the debate and has a few things to say about the chaos.

Love Is Blind's ChelseaNetflix

On April 12, Megan spoke with E! News and shared that, in her opinion (which would be the main one), she does see a resemblance between her and Chelsea.

“I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox.’ So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her,” she told the outlet.


The A-list actress also had a message for all of the viewers who expressed Chelsea’s intense hatred as a result of the lookalike drama.

Megan said, “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” she said later, adding, “I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard.” Chelsea hasn’t publicly reacted to Megan’s comments as of yet.

