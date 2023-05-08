Love Island’s Wes Nelson addresses health scare after being rushed to hospital

Wes from Love Island just addressed a major health concern on his Instagram story.

Wes rose to fame after starring in Season 4 of Love Island. He ended up finishing the competition in fourth place alongside Megan Barton Hanson.

The couple started their relationship in the villa but ultimately parted ways after a few months together. Even though he didn’t find his true love on the show, he did gain a large fanbase. Wes currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Aside from the show, he is also known for his successful music career after releasing his first single back in 2020.

This morning, he took to social media to share unexpected news about his health.

Is Wes Nelson from Love Island in the hospital?

A few hours ago, Wes gave a health update to his fans on his Instagram story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He took a photo of himself in the hospital and wrote, “So yesterday I randomly started to lose vision/consciousness in my house! Managed to get my neighbors who took care of me and got me to the hospital in the ambulance.”

The reality TV star went on to assure his fans that he would still be able to carry on with his upcoming tour as planned.

He wrote, “Got the green light for TOUR tomorrow.” His headline tour kicks off tomorrow, with the first stop being in Glasgow.

As of now, he hasn’t given a specific reason as to what caused the health scare in the first place. But, judging by the fact that he is cleared to perform tomorrow, it is unclear how serious the concern is.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.