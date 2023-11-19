Love Island Games star Justine Ndiba reveals co-star Jack Fowler saved her life

Who knew Justine telling her Love Island Games partner Jack about her allergies would soon save her life?

One of the main couples forming in Love Island Games Season 1 so far is Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler.

Since they are both from two different LI shows, Justine is from USA Season 2 and Jack is from UK Season 4, this is the first time that fans have seen them interact together.

Not only are they quickly getting closer on-screen, but there is one off-screen moment Justine just shared that might have sealed the deal of their relationship.

What did Love Island Games’ Justine say about Jack?

On November 16, Justine spoke with The Messenger and revealed that not only is she allergic to chickpeas, but that Jack being a good listener quickly paid off.

She said, “He came running over to the other side because we’re split up during lunch. He comes running over saying, ‘Justine, did you eat the salad? There’s chickpeas in it.’ He’s saving my life. That’s when I knew this man really cared about me.”

The reality TV star also shared that they both weren’t actually focused on the romance aspect of the competition.

“We both went into it with the same mindset of this game focus. When we came in with that mindset, everything else just happened naturally,” Justine added.

Viewers will soon see how fair the pair get into the villa and if at least one of them walks out with the win. Hopefully, based on the close relationship that they are forming, no new bombshells come into the villa and turn their heads.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.