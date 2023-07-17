Love Island’s Tasha and Andrew say relationship is “much better” outside of the Villa

Former Love Island contestants Tasha and Andrew have gotten way closer after leaving the villa, and enjoy their relationship much more now that they’re off TV.

Tasha and Andrew came in fourth place on Love Island UK season 8. Despite their love being put to the test on the dating show, including multiple casa amor cheating scandals, they decided to commit to one another in the end.

But the former Love Island contestants Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page don’t miss their time in the villa. In fact, the couple who just celebrated their one-year anniversary together says their relationship is “much better” in the real world than it was on the show.

Relationships on Love Island are notorious for not lasting long, yet Tasha and Andrew have surpassed the milestone of spending one year together.

Tasha and Andrew’s relationship has improved immensely since being in the villa

According to the couple, their relationship has become “much better” once they left the villa on Love Island.

“It’s good to be out since there’s no cameras on us and we can just be ourselves,” Andrew confessed while speaking to On Demand.

Tasha was quick to agree, saying they are much more fond of engaging in the more simple aspects of life, like buying “candles and blankets” for their new home together.

Fans are thrilled for the happy couple, expressing their support for Tasha and Andrew’s relationship milestone on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary!” one user wrote on their celebratory post. “Loved watching your story, I could see the pure true love and care you had for one another & was rooting for you the whole way through.”

Another commenter agreed, adding, “They should have won love island the cutest couple!!”