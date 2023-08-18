Love Island UK: Tasha claps back at body shamers as she vacations with Andrew

Tasha Ghouri from season 8 of Love Island UK clapped back at crude body-shaming comments after pictures were snapped of her in a bikini while vacationing with Andrew Le Page.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page are one of the few Love Island couples to make it last outside the villa. In fact, they are one of the only pairs in the reality show’s history to maintain a relationship for over a year, considering the couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

The former contestants commemorated their romance by enjoying a relaxing holiday vacation in Marbella. Yet what was supposed to be a luxurious trip quickly turned into an uncomfortable experience. This was specifically so for Tasha, who was being photographed without her consent by an anonymous person at their resort.

The snaps of Tasha enjoying a relaxing day at the beach were sent to The Daily Mail for the public to see. Unfortunately, the comment section for the photos was filled with body-shaming remarks.

Tasha from Love Island UK claps back at body-shaming trolls

While the purpose of the article was intended to celebrate the former contestant who looked fantastic in her swimsuit, the comment section was filled with comments that body-shamed the reality TV star.

When Tasha stumbled upon the responses to her bikini pics, she rightfully called them “sickening.”

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram story to address the comments, writing, “It’s sickening. I’m even on edge just to come round the pool ’cause I have no idea who’s taking these photos off-guard.” She added, “This is me when I haven’t done my hair, been sunbathing all day, sweaty, no makeup. So what? Can people just be more kind?”

Of course, fans were quick to defend the season 8 contestant for the crude body-shaming comments.

“I’d love to know what these commenters look like. I bet they’re all oil paintings,” one person said, while in support of Tasha on the Love Island Reddit thread. “Tasha is a ridiculously beautiful woman. Jealousy is an ugly thing.”

Another agreed, writing, “Even if someone doesn’t find her attractive, it’s still absolute loser behavior to be typing those comments.” They added, “My rule is if you would be too shook to say something to that person’s face, you shouldn’t be typing them online. It’s ok to criticize someone’s behavior, but when it turns to disrespectful comments, then that’s when it crosses the line.”

New episodes of Love Island UK are set to premiere in the winter of 2024.