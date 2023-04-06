Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri was almost cast in the upcoming Barbie movie

Tasha Ghouri from Love Island just revealed that she almost got a part in one of the biggest movies of the year.

Tasha is most known for starring in Season 8 of Love Island. She made history as the first deaf contestant on the show. As of Season 9, she has been the only deaf contestant.

She ended up finishing fourth in the competition, alongside her partner Andrew Page.

The two met on the show and had a rocky beginning, but they were able to push past their obstacles and stick together.

Article continues after ad

Months after the show aired, the couple are still going strong and celebrated their 6-month anniversary back in January.

What role did Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri want in Barbie?

When a fan recently shared a picture of Tasha for the viral Barbie photo trend, the reality star revealed that her connection with the movie goes way further than the meme.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She shared that she was actually trying to get the role of a dancer in the movie, but ultimately didn’t get the part. The role would have been her movie debut.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “Omg would have taken us a year to discover you?! No worries. we’ll see you in the Barbie sequel.”

Tasha’s post has gone viral, garnering almost two million views on Twitter. She still dances and occasionally shares clips of her choreography on social media.

In fact, at the MOVE IT 2023 show back in March, she performed a dance number where she dressed up as a Barbie doll.

The clip she shared of her performance has nearly 1 million views on TikTok.To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.