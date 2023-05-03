Love Island’s Tanyel Revan calls new boyfriend “my soulmate”

Tanyel from Love Island Season 9 just revealed on social media that she has finally found love with a new guy.

Tanyel Revan rose to fame after starring in Season 9 of Love Island. During the show, she started a relationship with Ron Hall.

But, the couple ultimately split up. Ron later started dating Lana Jenkins.

The reality TV star also had a brief relationship with Kai Fagan in the villa, but their romance quickly fell through. He ended up winning their season with Sanam Harrinanan.

Even though Tanyel did not find love on the show, she did gain a substantial fanbase on social media. She currently has over 200,000 Instagram followers and nearly 1 million likes on TikTok.

And, it seems as of now, a few months after leaving the villa, Tanyel has found a partner of her own.

Is Tanyel Revan from Love Island in a relationship?

A few days ago Tanyel took to Instagram to reveal that she is in a new relationship.

She shared a photo with her new man while they were on vacation in Dubai.

Tanyel captioned the picture of the two of them together and wrote, “My soulmate.”

Several reality TV stars have since shared their congratulations in the comments section of the post.

Liberty Poole from Love Island Season 7 wrote, “So happy for you.”

Lynda Flix from Season 9 also chimed in and wrote, “Cuteee.”

Fans did notice that Tanyel’s mystery man has an uncanny resemblance to Josh Demas from Love Is Blind Season 4.

A fan wrote, “Omg, I thought this was josh from LIB for a minute lol.”

She hasn’t revealed his name or how long they have been together. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.