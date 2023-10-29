Love Island’s Davide gives shocking update on relationship with Ekin-Su

Davide from Love Island UK just revealed that he and his Season 8 girlfriend Ekin-Su faked their split earlier this year.

One of the most well-known couples to come from the Love Island franchise is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The winners of UK Season 8, fans were sure that the couple were in it for the long run.

Nearly a year after leaving the villa and constantly posting pictures with each other on social media, the two shockingly announced in July 2023 that they called it quits.

Article continues after ad

Despite their break up, there was an instance a few weeks later where Ekin-Su and Davide were seen spending time together, giving fans the idea that they were on the road to reconciliation.

Article continues after ad

But, according to Davide’s recent interview, the two never even separated in the first place.

ITV Ekin-Su and Davide, winners of Love Island UK 2022

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide still together?

On October 27, Davide spoke with The Sun and exposed the truth about his ‘split’ with Ekin-Su.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He said “It’s a lovely feeling being with Ekin, we probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin has always been there.”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star further confirmed that they never broke up and are still in a loving relationship with each other.

Davide explained, “Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us, we never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months.”

Article continues after ad

Ekin-Su hasn’t publicly responded to his revealing statements as of yet. If Davide is telling the truth, then this is definitely the first fake break-up in Love Island history.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.