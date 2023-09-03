Love Island’s Sanam claps back at angry fan who was denied selfie

Sanam Harrinanan from Love Island UK Season 9 just absolutely went off about a recent fan encounter that went wrong.

Sanam Harrinanan is one of the main stars and winners of Love Island UK Season 9.

Not only did she find her partner on the show, but she also gained a massive fanbase of nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 million likes on TikTok.

Because she is a reality TV star, her followers constantly approach her in public. And while sometimes it makes for a validating experience, one recent encounter took a turn for the worse.

Did Love Island’s Sanam have a bad fan encounter?

On September 1, Sanam shared a DM from a fan on her Instagram story.

Supposedly, she turned down a fan asking to take a photo of her while she was out in about. The fan, in turn, sent her a shady message, even saying, “You’re not Tommy and Molly.”

Sanam rightfully defended herself and wrote a public message to her followers on top of a screenshot of their conversation.

She wrote, “One thing about me…I will always happily take a picture with whoever asks because I wouldn’t be here without you guys. But, I will always say no if I am approached whilst I am sat down at a table eating food and in mid-conversation. I find it rude and invasive at that point.”

The reality TV star has not shown the fan’s response to her message, if she sent one at all. While she has the right to want privacy, it is important to mention that she exposed the fan’s Instagram handle and the private message she sent without asking for permission.

Nevertheless, fans are definitely going to be more cautious about approaching Sanam from now on.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.