Love Island’s Kady McDermott explains split with Ouzy after his “remorseful” actions

Love Island’s Kady McDermott and Ouzy See from Season 10 have just broken up. And Kady did not hold back when revealing why.

Another Love Island Season 10 couple has just called it quits. Kady McDermott went on quite the romantic rollercoaster this season, which was her second time entering the villa after her Season 2 debut.

Walking in as a bombshell, she was able to turn the head of Zachariah Noble. But, after Casa Amor, she ended up with Ouzy See.

Article continues after ad

Even though the couple got dumped from the villa, they seemed to be a great fit for each other. However, Ouzy apparently had other plans.

Did Love Island’s Kady & Ouzy from Season 10 break up?

On August 8, Kady announced on her Instagram stories that she and Ouzy have parted ways. She didn’t shy away from stating the reason behind their split.

She wrote, “Sadly late last night Ouzy’s behavior and actions from the 30th July were bought to my attention. Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately actions have consequences and although we are not ‘official’ in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot.”

Article continues after ad

Ouzy posted a message of his own in an Instagram story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While neither of them specifically said that he cheated, it’s clear that he did something to jeopardize their relationship.

They aren’t the only ones from Season 10 to split. Catherine Abaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson have also broken up. And it seems as though she has gotten back with Scott Van Der Sluis.

Islanders Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor have also decided to go their separate ways.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.