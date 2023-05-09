Love Island’s Millie and Liam seemingly confirm reconciliation in fan photo

Millie Court and Liam Reardon from Love Island might have just revealed that they are back together in a new social media post.

Love Island fans everywhere were surprised to hear that Millie Court and Liam Reardon broke up last year.

The couple were the winners of Season 7, after meeting and starting their relationship inside of the villa. They split just a few months after winning the show and taking home the £50,000 prize.

But, one fan might have just confirmed that the two may have gotten back together.

Are Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon back together?

Yesterday, Love Island fan Jessica Kate Yallup shared a photo of Liam and Millie on her Instagram.

She captioned the picture and wrote, “Love Island Winners – Liam and Millie are sailing with us around Europe this week – what lovely people! They love live music and I’m a big Love Island fan.”

Fellow fans quickly took this as proof that the two have got back together. They shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “We all knew it, it was only a matter of time before people found concrete evidence.”

Another Love Island fan chimed in and wrote, “omg they’re back together!”

It wasn’t clear in the photo whether the two reality TV stars were out with friends or by themselves.

Millie and Liam haven’t publicly confirmed their reconciliation yet.

But, Millie’s close friend and fellow Love Island alum Chloe Burrows may have already revealed they were back together on her YouTube series.

Love Island is expected to return with Season 10 this summer. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.