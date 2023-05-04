Love Island’s Chloe Burrows accidentally “confirms” Millie Court’s reunion with Liam Reardon

The 2021 Love Island UK winners Mille Court and Liam Reardon has seemingly reunited after fellow reality star Chloe Burrows accidentally “confirmed” it in a TikTok video.

Chloe Burrows rose to fame in 2021 when she moved into the Love Island villa for the summer where she grew close to future winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who unfortunately broke up in July 2022.

Having become somewhat of a TikTok sensation with 1.1 million followers and over 31.7 million likes since leaving the villa, Chloe Burrows, 27, is no stranger to sharing her life with fans.

On May 3, the reality star posted a video to TikTok of her and her roommate and fellow Love Island star Millie Court, 26, ordering Chinese food.

At first, Mille can be heard on the phone with the restaurant, ordering the food, before the video cuts to Chloe showing off the boxes of food.

Millie is then suddenly asked something by an unknown male voice coming from another room.

At first, the voice was muffled before Millie is heard replying: “Yeah I’ll have a Coke Zero please.”

But then after that, a voice sounding a lot like Welsh Love Island winner Liam, 23, called out: “Chlo?”

“Yeah go on then,” the Oxfordshire star replied, before proceeding to mimic the Welsh accent from their mystery guest.

Fans are convinced the mystery man is Liam Reardon

Chloe didn’t seem to think much of the voice being featured in the video as she made no attempt to hide it and also included it in the final cut.

But fans were quick to pick up on the mystery voice, with viewers flocking to the comments to discuss whether or not it could be Liam.

One person said: “I hear Liam, cheers for the confirmation Chloe!”

Another wrote: “You can hear Liam in the background they are back together.”

A third said: “That is def Liam we have the same accent we’re from the same town, I know a Merthyr accent when I hear one.”

Millie and Liam announced their breakup on Instagram in July 2022 and have both been rumored to have been dating others since then. But maybe love is back in the air?

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.