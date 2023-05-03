Love Island’s Indiyah Polack to star in Pretty Little Thing TV show

Indiyah from Love Island is making her return to TV in an unexpected way.

Indiyah rose to fame after starring in Season 8 of Love Island. It was during the show that she met and started a relationship with Dami Hope. The couple are still together.

Not only did she find her boyfriend because of the show, she has also gained a large online fanbase. She currently has over 700,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 10 million likes on TikTok.

It was recently announced that she is going to star in a new show, and it is not reality TV.

Is Indiyah from Love Island starring in another show?

A few days ago, clothing brand Pretty Little Thing released a trailer for their upcoming TV show on Instagram.

The series is called ‘The Pink Courtroom’ and will be hosted by Indiyah and popular influencer Nella Rose.

Taking place in a courtroom, Indiyah and Nella serve as ‘judges’ that listen to real-life people’s personal situations and decide who is guilty and who is innocent.

Fans have shared their excitement for the new show in the comments section of the video.

One fan wrote, “Not my two faves together, name a [more] iconic duo. Can’t wait to watch.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This looks hysterical.”

Indiyah is a Marketplace Ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and constantly shares pictures of herself wearing their products. This is going to be her first TV role since Love Island Season 8.

The official premiere date for the series is May 5th of this year. It will be released on Pretty Little Thing’s YouTube page. The brand has not announced how many episodes there will be.

