Love Island’s Gemma Owen releases second Pretty Little Things collab

Gemma Owen from Love Island just revealed on social media that she is doing another fashion collab.

Gemma rose to fame after starring in Season 8 of Love Island. She ended up finishing in second place alongside her partner and fellow contestant Luca Bish.

But, the couple ultimately broke up after a few months out of the villa.

The reality tv star has since been making strides in the fashion industry, especially after creating her own swimwear brand OG Beachwear.

She is also one of the most popular stars to come from her season, with 2 million followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok.

A few days ago, Gemma made an announcement that made all of her fans very excited.

What is Gemma Owen from Love Island’s new collab?

Gemma recently took to Instagram to reveal that she released a new collab with Pretty Little Thing.

This is her second collection with the popular fashion brand, which she is also an ambassador for.

She shared several pictures of her new collection and wrote, “My second Gemma Owen x PrettyLittleThing Collection is NOW LIVE. An absolute dream to be shooting in Dubai, one of my favourite places! Summer ready.”

Love Island alums have since shared their support for the release in the comments of her Instagram post.

Indiyah Polack from Season 8 wrote, “Well done, Gemma.”

Tanya Manhenga from Season 9 also chimed in and said, “Amazing girlie.”

The collaboration is currently available on the Pretty Little Things website, but most of the products have already sold out due to high demand.

Gemma has not announced whether or not the collection will have a restock. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.