Love Island Games fans convinced they’ve exposed Imani’s secret feud in villa

Viewers are convinced that Imani from Love Island Games is about to be axed by her co-stars, which is why she’s not following them on social media.

The premiere season of Love Island Games is already picking up stream in the form of tension among the islanders.

Not only are the on-screen dramatic moments something to talk about but there is supposedly some more heat coming to the villa any day now. One of the many contestants in this season is Imani Wheeler, known initially from Love Island USA Season 5, where she got eliminated on Day 30.

She might not been involved in a ton of drama during her OG season, but according to her social media, that changes for the Games.

Is Love Island Games star Imani in a feud?

On November 12, a Love Island Games fan took to Reddit to reveal that Imani has followed several of her cast mates-except a small few.

“So, I know this is digging into people personal lives and assuming things just to assume but, Imani follows pretty much everyone but Justine, Cely, Curtis, and Jack. She even follows LISA,” the Reddit user wrote.

Viewers have shared their theories about what this means for Imani and her future journey in the competition.

One fan wrote, “I wonder if the remainder of USA gets in cahoots and votes her out so Justine or Cely can win.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I’m thinking Ray does something, and Justine and Cely (with their partners) side with him and vote her out.”

Viewers will soon discover the true story and how Imani responds to the situation that unfolds.

