Love Island’s Ekin-Su reveals recent life-threatening plane experience

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK Season 8 just went on a terrifying plane ride and shared her experience.

Even though she was one of the winners of Love Island UK Season 8, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has not had it easy.

Mainly, she has been in a back-and-forth relationship with the person she won her Love Island season with, Davide Sanclimenti. There were even allegations that he cheated on her.

Romance drama aside, Ekin-Su faced a terrifying experience that made her messy relationship with Davide the least of her problems.

Article continues after ad

Did Love Island’s Erin-Su experience an emergency landing?

On August 25, Ekin-Su took to X (Twitter) to share her frightening experience with her fanbase.

Article continues after ad

She wrote, “the flight from bodrum to Manchester the engine on the left exploded 4 times flames and sparks …something from a movie. Emergency landed in Antalya. Most terrifying experience ever!”

Fellow passengers on the harrowing flight have quickly shared their perspectives underneath her post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One traveler wrote, “We were on the same flight and I’ve never felt more scared in my whole life and I’ve always loved flying. It has genuinely changed my opinion of flying.”

Article continues after ad

Another passenger chimed in and wrote, “We was on the same flight too! Scariest experience ever!”

Digital Spy reported a statement that JET2 provided in defense of the alarming situation.

Article continues after ad

“Due to the late hour, customers were provided with hotel accommodation in Antalya, and were flown home last night. At no point was anybody’s safety compromised, however we would of course like to apologize for the disruption caused,” the outlet shared.

Nevertheless, knowing that no one on the flight was harmed is a relief.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.