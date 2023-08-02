Love Island’s Sammy & Jess “don’t want to rush” relationship after unexpected Season 10 win

Love Island’s Sammy & Jess just revealed their future plans after taking home the win as Season 10 UK’s winning couple.

The Love Island UK Season 10 finale was nothing short of a surprise. Mainly, Sammy Root and Jess Harding became the winning couple. And fans were not expecting that outcome.

Instead, most viewers seemed to be rooting for Whitney Adebayo and her partner Lochan Nowacki to win the competition. Nevertheless, they became the runner-ups and left the villa together.

Now that Sammy & Jess have won the £50,000 cash prize, there is no limit to what their next steps are. But, based on one of the first interviews outside the villa, the couple is not looking too far into the future as of right now.

Are Love Island’s Sammy & Jess rushing their relationship?

On August 1, The Tab shared an interview with the Season 10 winning couple and their current future plans. Sammy was quick to noted that they haven’t planned too far ahead.

He said, “For us two it’s just a case of having had an intense two months we don’t want to rush anything. We want to do some traveling, have some fun together and take things as they come. We’re not going to rush anything, we’re very secure with each other.”

Jess added that they are planning to go on vacation soon to celebrate their victory.

She said, “I feel like we want to go to Far East Asia. We definitely want to do that. We’re not in a rush to get a house. We’re both 22. We’re both young and we want to see the world, that’s something I have always wanted to do.”

