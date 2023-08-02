Love Island fans terrified for Keenan and Kay Kay’s relationship as new bombshell enters the villa

Fans of Love Island USA are worried about the fate of their favorite couple, Keenan and Kay Kay, as a new islander shakes things up in the villa.

Fans of Love Island USA have been rooting for Kay Kay and Keenan’s relationship from the very beginning. But now, many viewers are terrified for the fate of their favorite couple as a new bombshell enters the villa.

To shake things up, this new bombshell specifically has eyes for Keenan. Love Island viewers are worried that this will mess everything up between their favorite couple once and for all.

Keenan and Kay Kay’s relationship gets tested on Love Island USA

This won’t be the first time Keenan’s head has turned for another woman in the villa. Initially, Keenan had eyes for OG Islander Kassy while he was still coupled up with Kay Kay. Although he vaguely explored a romantic connection with Kassy, he ultimately decided that he has a stronger connection with Kay Kay.

Despite Keenan reassuring Kay Kay that she is the only one he has eyes for, it seems as though he is singing a totally different tune now that a new girl has made her way into the villa.

In the latest episode, Kay Kay is seen in tears as Keenan is off exploring a potential spark with a new bombshell. To add to the drama, Kay Kay and Keenan had just gotten intimate for the first time after being selected for the hideaway.

Emotions are running high for Kay Kay, who seems to be getting deeper and deeper into her feelings for Keenan.

One fan of the show took to Reddit to discuss their sympathy for Kay Kay in this situation.

“Keenan flips again to the new girl because she probably just ‘showed him attention’ and Kay Kay breaks down,” they wrote. “It’d be one thing if it was week 1 when the Kassy drama happened, but they literally just had sex and he’s making her feel like this? She genuinely has a reason to be upset. My heart breaks for her, because I know what it feels like for a guy to be intimate with you and treat you terribly after.”

See if Keenan and Kay Kay can make their relationship last by tuning into Love Island USA only on Peacock.