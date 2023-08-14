Love Island’s Kay Kay leaves Keenan single in shocking re-coupling elimination

While Kay Kay and Keenan may have been together since day one on Love Island USA, Kay Kay has finally decided to leave her ‘man’ empty-handed.

Though there were only a few Love Island couples before Casa Amor bombshells entered the villa, the 13 new islanders surely added to the drama of Season 5.

Some couples like Carmen and Kenzo faced little temptation, while Kay Kay and Keenan’s relationship was tested by newbie Najah.

Not to mention, the explicit video that was sent to the girls at Casa, which had Kay Kay shaken by its shocking content. This then led to Kay Kay finally taking a stand for herself and her relationship with Keenan.

Kay Kay calls Keenan a “phony” for going back on his word

Kay Kay and Keenen have been coupled together since the beginning of Season 5. However, every time a bombshell entered the villa, Keenan would stray away from Kay Kay.

First, he felt a spark with Emily, who was later voted off. Then he went after Imani where things fizzled out quickly. Lastly, he tested the waters with Najah when the villa split into two living arrangements.

Keenen didn’t only test the waters with Najah – he went as far as being intimate with her, later lying to the guys in the villa about what happened between them.

However, the villa sees all and recorded the intimate moment between Keenan and Najah. The video was then sent to the girls at Casa Amor, leaving Kay Kay in tears.

Instagram: loveislandusa Kay Kay talks to Hannah while in tears over Keenan.

Though Keenan assured Kay Kay before they split into two villas that he would “respect” her while seeing sparks through with other women, he clearly did not obey his word.

After Kay Kay saw the video of Keenan and Najah in bed together, she called him a “phony” and addressed how it wasn’t the first time and it won’t be the last, saying, “Keenan is a f*cking fraud.”

Of course, after the cheating incident, it was time for the villa and Casa Amor to “recouple,” leading to some shocking relationship statuses.

As Keenan was asked if he would like to couple with Najah or Kay Kay, he faintly decided to recouple with Kay Kay.

Instagram: loveislandusa Keenan chats with Najah before the re-coupling ceremony.

However, when Kay Kay walked into the elimination alone, Keenan was left wondering if she’d be single or stay in a relationship with him.

With direction from her girls and even the Islander guys, Kay Kay decided what was best for her… and it wasn’t Keenan.

Though Kay Kay could have recoupled with Keenan, she made the hard choice to re-enter the villa as a single woman.

Keenan, taken aback, didn’t say much after Kay Kay ended things. However, tonight’s Episode will reveal his reaction to Kay Kay’s surprising decision and show what it will be like for the two to both be single at the villa.