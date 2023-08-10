Catherine from Love Island UK explains how islanders “exposed” themselves in Season 10

Are the Love Island UK contestants on the show to find genuine love or are they simply in the villa for fame?

One of the biggest complaints fans have about Love Island is the motives behind the islanders. While the intention of the show is for contestants to find love inside the villa, many viewers are under the impression that the castmates are just in it for the screentime and fame.

And while most of the Love Island UK contestants claim they’re on the show to find a romance of a lifetime, it seems as though for a handful of islanders, this is a bald-faced lie.

Catherine Agbaje, who appeared in season 10 of the hit dating series, is spilling the tea on her fellow islanders who confessed they had entered the villa with ulterior motives.

Are the Love Island UK contestants just in it for the fame?

According to season 10 contestant Catherine Agbaje, a number of islanders that she got to know inside the villa had “exposed” themselves as only being on the show for exposure.

During an interview with The SHiiKANE Pod, the former contestant revealed that because the islanders were constantly chatting inside the villa, many secrets were exposed during their downtime.

“While we were in there, you’re talking for 24 hours a day,” she says of the Love Island contestants. “You’re literally talking for the whole day… so sometimes stuff like that does come up,” she says of the castmates’ ulterior motives, “and people just expose themselves.”

Regardless of whether the castmates joined the show to find a genuine relationship or were only in it for the fame, a handful of islanders in season 10 did come out of the villa with romantic success.

Following the show’s reunion, seven of the couples are still together and going strong. The couples still together include Zach and Molly, Sammy and Jess, Whitney and Lochan, Ella and Tyrique, Catherine and Scott (or at least they are rumored to be), Ella and Mitchel, as well as Andre and Ruchee.

Now more than ever, many reality tv stars are being called out for joining dating shows not to find a genuine connection, but to build a social media following with the masses. According to Catherine, Love Island is certainly no exception.