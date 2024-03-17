Love Island Games winners Justine Ndiba & Jack Fowler split after six months

Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler from Season 1 of Love Island Games have called it quits and fans aren’t surprised at all.

Everyone who has ever watched a Love Island series was glued to their TV screens to watch the premiere season of Love Island Games.

Joining former islanders from LI shows from all over the world, at the end of the competition, Justine Nbida and Jack Fowler were crowned the inaugural winners.

They walked out of the villa in a beautiful relationship, but Jack has since revealed that their romance has run out.

Love Island Games’ Justine & Jack have broken up

On March 15, Jack took to his Instagram story to reveal their relationship status post Love Island Games.

“Feels like ages now lol but just wanted to say we are keeping it as friends. It’s all love and vibes between us,” he wrote in the post. Justine hasn’t publicly acknowledged Jack’s message as of yet, and hasn’t posted a statement of her own.

While LI fans were upset by the news, most took to Reddit to share that they weren’t exactly surprised by the announcement.

One fan wrote, “I don’t think either were faking but let’s be realistic. they both live across the world from each other and it’s hard to do long distance. just appreciate the summer fling for what it was, no need to add or detract from it.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “At least they tried without forcing it like other couples do. And this smart move saved their friendship. I adore them and we get to see them still be friends and adorable.”

The former couple haven’t revealed the reason behind their break up.

It was rumored that Jack cheated on Justine, but the couple never addressed it.