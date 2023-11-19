Love Island Games viewers dub Season 1 as “the best” in the franchise

With chaotic moments and undeniable chemistry among the returning islanders, Love Island Games is top-notch.

Every season of Love Island UK and the many spin-offs across the world has led to Love Island Games.



This is the competition series that gives all of the former islanders from the franchise the chance to come back to the villa, partake in challenges, and look for love again. There’s also a winning prize of $100,000 on the table that is upping the ante.

From drama between stars to a social media spoiler, the first season of the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, desperately waiting to watch the next episode.

In fact, some fans are even giving the show the superlative of the greatest Love Island series in franchise history.

Do fans enjoy Love Island Games Season 1?

On November 17, viewers discussed on Reddit how stellar the premiere season of Love Island Games has been so far, with mostly everyone deciding that it has not set the standard for the franchise.

One fan wrote, “Love Island Games is hands down the best show/season that they’ve ever done. The friendships, the games, the connections, the mix up of all our favorites – perfection!! I have never been so invested.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Completely agree. I had such low expectations and it’s completely blown me away. Regular seasons are going to feel so stale after this!”

As of now, the series has not been renewed for a second season by Peacock, which is the streaming service where you can watch the show. Meanwhile, Love Island USA just got renewed for both Season 5 and Season 6

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.