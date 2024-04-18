Love Island All Stars contestant calls show a “posh prison” in exploitative rant

Anton Danyluk is now sounding off about his “jail”-esque experience filming Love Island All Stars Season 1.

After Anton first appeared on our screens in Season 5 of Love Island UK, he had nothing negative to say about his experience on the show.

But now that he has left the villa for the second time after starring in the premiere season of Love Island: All-Stars, he has a lot to say.

On April 16, Anton was one of the featured guests on the Not My Bagg podcast. During his nearly one-hour interview, he didn’t hesitate to slam the dating series for its filming process.

“I felt like I was in a ‘nice’ jail, getting told what to do all the time. It’s like a posh prison, you’re told when you can go to sleep, when you can go to the toilet, when you can eat, drink,” he said during the segment.

This isn’t the first time that the reality TV star has sounded off about the show. Back in March, he publicly stated that he “hated every minute” of his time on All-Stars.

The only silver lining of his second time on the show was meeting his girlfriend Georgia Harrison, but the couple soon split after leaving the villa.

Needless to say, based on his comments you can’t count on Anton to make another appearance on the show, at least anytime soon. No other All-Stars cast member has spoken negatively about their experience thus far.