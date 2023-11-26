Love Island Games Winner Jack Fowler accused of cheating on Justine Ndiba

Fans are refusing to believe that there is some infidelity between Love Island Games winners Jack and Justine.

Not too long ago, the winners for the first season of Love Island Games were revealed to be Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler.

Even though they come from two different shows within the franchise, the two quickly formed an undeniable bond that led them straight to victory.

While they still seem to be on good terms and trying to maintain their long-distance relationship, there are some new cheating rumors that need to be addressed.

Is Love Island Games’ Jack cheating on Justine?

On November 23, there were some rumors spreading on Reddit that Jack was not being honest in his relationship with Justine.

“Someone in production spilled all the tea on Reddit. Jack has a girlfriend in the UK,” was shared via screenshot.

Keep in mind that when Justine and the partner she won her original season with, Caleb Corprew, broke up, cheating rumors were also theorized on his part.

That being said, viewers of the Games season refuse to believe that there is any truth to Jack being unfaithful too.

One fan wrote, “Yeah why would he be wasting money on plane tickets when even if he was lying that would be unnecessary. he’s flown to LA and back twice that we know of since the show was done airing that’s a long flight to make two times in one month.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Those accounts have been hating on Justine under every post since Imani got dumped. They’re Imani stans so I wouldn’t take them too seriously and certainly wouldn’t continue spreading baseless troll lies.”

Nonetheless, a simple comment about the rumors from Jack should do the trick of putting them to rest.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.