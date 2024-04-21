Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals her “painful” $30,000 plastic surgery

The popular Season 6 alum is getting real about exactly which procedures she’s had over the years and why.

In the world of reality TV where stars are constantly showing off their looks, fans are always speculating about who has had plastic surgery over the years.

From multiple Selling Sunset stars to Love Island’s Georgia Steele, everyone has been in the hot seat of accusations. And now, another Love Island star wants to make it clear about her plastic surgery before the rumors have the chance to begin.

On April 20, Shaughna Phillips spoke with The Sun and revealed that she has in fact had plastic surgery done.

“I had the liposuction on my thighs and on my calves, and I had my boobs done years ago, she revealed in the interview. The former islander also admitted that she has spent around £25,000 on her procedures, which amounts to over $30,000.

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

“It is a lot of money, but this was just after Love Island so I think I almost felt like I had to have it done. I felt everyone was looking at me, but if I had have known how painful it was, I may not have done it,” she defended to the outlet.

Maybe her candidness about the cosmetic work she’s done will inspire other reality TV stars to admit the same.