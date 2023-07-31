Love Island fans think Anna is being ‘super hypocritical’ over Kassy ‘stealing’ Leo

Love Island USA fans are calling Anna a hypocrite for condemning Kassy and Leo’s relationship when Anna stole Leo away from Kassy earlier this season.

Love Island USA is heating up with the Kassy/Leo/Anna love triangle. Initially, Kassy and Leo were coupled up – but after Anna made it clear to Leo that she was extremely interested in him, he decided to explore a relationship with her, instead.

While Leo and Anna enjoyed a few episodes of romance in the villa, he ultimately couldn’t shake his lingering feelings for Kassy. Now, Kassy and Leo are giving their relationship a second shot. Anna has been vocally furious about Kassy and Leo’s rekindling romance and has condemned Kassy and Leo for it on multiple occasions.

Yet, many fans are calling Anna out as a “hypocrite” since, she did the exact same thing earlier in the season by stealing Leo away from Kassy.

Love Island viewers think Anna is gaslighting Kassy about stealing Leo

While it’s understandable that Anna is upset about Leo choosing Kassy over her, many fans think Anna is acting unfairly as a response to her hurt feelings.

In fact, one fan suggested that Anna is gaslighting Kassy into thinking she’s a bad person, when Anna is just as guilty of doing the exact same thing to Kassy earlier on in the show.

“I feel like Anna is being super hypocritical to Kassy,” one Reddit user wrote on the Love Island USA subreddit. “Like girl, you did the SAME thing to Kassy that she is doing to you. Poor Kassy is getting gaslit that she did something wrong, acting like she ‘stole’ Anna’s man when Anna stole him from her first? I’m so confused. Anna acts so entitled.”

Fans agreed, saying “karma” is finally catching up to Anna. “Karma Anna,” one fan wrote on the Love Island USA Instagram page. “Kassy had him first and you weaseled your way in between them.”

Stay tuned to find out whether Anna, Leo, and Kassy can move on from the drama.

Catch new episodes of Love Island only on Peacock.