Love Island Fans say they’ll stop watching if Victor stays

Fans of Love Island USA Season 5 will not continue watching the dating series unless Victor is voted off.

Explosive drama has unfolded on Love Island USA ever since Carmen chose Bergie over Victor as her main love interest. Fans of the show agree that Victor hasn’t been handling Carmen’s rejection well, and has been using “bullying” tactics toward Bergie ever since.

While drama is both expected and encouraged on reality shows like Love Island, many fans of the dating series believe this season has gone too far with its tumultuous unfolding of events.

Some viewers even think the producers of the show have a responsibility to remove Victor from the villa so as not to promote his toxic behavior.

Fans refuse to keep watching Love Island USA unless Victor gets the boot

Victor has not been happy with Bergie for bonding romantically with Carmen, and viewers feel like he’s been using bullying tactics in order to get back at Bergie.

For two episodes in a row, Victor has ganged up on the Dairy Queen manager in front of all the male contestants. Rather than pulling him aside for a one-on-one chat, fans of Love Island are disturbed that Victor has belittled Bergie in front of the whole group of boys.

While in front of the group, Victor berated Bergie for not being “loyal” to the boys, despite the show being centered around finding romance as opposed to friendship.

Fans of Love Island are now being vocal about their desire to stop watching the show unless Victor leaves in the next episode.

“I won’t watch if Victor stays,” one commenter wrote on the Love Island Instagram page. “Bullying from anyone is WRONG. I WON’T WATCH BULLIES.”

Another agreed, writing, “What is going on? The absolute disgust I have for this show after this season so far is mind-blowing, considering how much I used to love this show.”

They added, “If you don’t do something about this disgusting bullying and behavior YOU are PROMOTING and ALLOWING on this show, then myself and several others will stop watching. Step up and show up for your cast and stop allowing them to be bullied. This is 10000% wrong and disgusting.”

Find out if Victor will stay in the Villa by tuning in at 9 p.m. only on Peacock.