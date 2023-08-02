Love Island fans mock USA islanders for being ‘closed off’ compared to UK cast

Love Island fans think the US contestants are less willing to explore their options than the UK cast and are too “closed off” with their partners.

Season 5 of Love Island USA has mostly been met with praise due to the fiery drama the cast has been serving. Yet one aspect of Love Island USA that viewers find both hilarious and tiresome is how possessive these contestants come across compared to their UK counterparts.

Despite the premise of the show encouraging islanders to date around and explore their options in the villa, the US cast seems to be much more locked down into their respective couples. So when islanders do what the show intends by dating around and “playing the field,” they are met with scorn by their fellow contestants.

Some islanders on the US show are so locked down in their respective couples that fans argue these contestants seem to have forgotten what dating show they’re on.

Do the Love Island USA contestants understand the premise of the reality show?

Fans argue that the Love Island UK contestants are much better at exploring all their options in the villa, which aligns with the premise of the dating series. Meanwhile, the US cast has been accused of being too “exclusive” with their partners without giving anyone else in the villa a chance.

“The fact that the UK cast literally stays open and not exclusive until literally week 4-5 vs the US cast locking things down in 24 hours just showcases the huge difference in how dating is approached in each country,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another user agreed, chiming in with a similar observation. “The UK cast understands the assignment and knows not to ‘be closed off’ until at least a few weeks into the season,” they wrote.

Stay tuned to find out if the US cast will be more willing to take the UK’s lead by exploring their options inside the villa.

Catch new episodes of Love Island USA only on Peacock.