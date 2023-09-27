Former Love Is Blind contestant reveals which which parts of the show are scripted

How much of Love Is Blind is scripted and how much of the unfolding drama is authentic? Cameron Hamilton has given his answer.

Love Is Blind has made waves as one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time. The Netflix series, which originally premiered in 2020, has garnered a massive fan base over the years. It has also gained acclaim for igniting several successful marriages.

Yet one element fans can’t help but wonder about is whether or not the reality show is scripted. Which elements in Love Is Blind are artificial for narrative purposes?

Article continues after ad

Love is Blind’s Cameron Hamilton says some elements of show are artificial

According to former Season 1 contestant Cameron Hamilton, the majority of Love Is Blind was not scripted. Yet despite there not being a script for the contestants, there were certain elements on the show that were “artificial.”

Article continues after ad

Hopping on YouTube, Cameron answered some of the most frequently asked questions about Love is Blind. When asked whether the show was scripted, he answered “No,” yet further explained which elements were produced.

“The most artificial aspect of things was sometimes a producer would pop up in the background. You know, I might have been talking to Matt Barnett, and the producers in the background with an iPad would say, ‘Hey, ask him about his date with Jessica’ or ‘ask him how his date was with Amber.’ And so I would put that into the conversation,” he said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We might have been talking about golf or video games or beer or whatever, but they wanted to direct our conversations back to specific things.”

Article continues after ad

Cameron continued, saying, “That’s what production’s job is. I do want to make a note that production’s job is exactly what it sounds like- to produce. To stir the pot, to create drama, to insight emotions in the cast.”

Overall, Cameron said that the show was not scripted, yet producers would encourage the contestants to shift the conversation toward matters concerning the experiment.

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more Love Is Blind on Netflix.