Why Milton and Lydia From Love is Blind don’t live together

Milton and Lydia from Season 5 of Love is Blind are currently going long distance, but why aren’t they living together?

Love is Blind fans were initially skeptical of Lydia and Milton as a couple. At first, many viewers were under the impression that Milton was too young for a marriage, and that their age difference was too significant for them to share common ground.

Yet many fans changed their tune as the series progressed, with people realizing that Milton and Lydia seemed genuinely in love. Although they’ve hit several bumps in the road, it was clear at the reunion that the married pair has been doing better than ever before.

Yet according to a recent interview with Lydia for Entertainment Weekly, she and Milton don’t share a home despite being newly weds. In fact, the two don’t even live in the same state. Why is the Love is Blind couple going long distance?

Love is Blind’s married pair Milton and Lydia live in separate states

According to Lydia, while she is still in Houston, Texas, Milton has been living in Long Beach, California. The former Love is Blind contestant says this is due to Milton’s new job, which relocated him to Long Beach.

She explained in the interview, saying, “Right now we’re really focused on our careers. I got a new job, it just started a month ago. He has a new job, has been there for a year. But he just got relocated to Long Beach, actually.”

Fans of the show were confused about this, considering neither of them mentioned that they were long distance at the reunion.

As a result, audiences began to grow skeptical about their marriage.

“I thought he was rushing home after work to his wife,” one fan wrote a TikTok comment section on the subject. Of course, they were referring to Milton’s claim at the Love is Blind reunion that he made going home to Lydia a priority after every work day.

Another fan also raised their suspicions about their marriage, writing, “But she stated she will be moving with him in the pods.”

Yet another fan said Milton and Lydia seem perfectly happy together and that people are just “reaching” for drama.

“I feel like some of y’all lack critical listening skills,” they chimed in. “She said she would move for him because her job was fully remote. Like the article says she JUST started a NEW job which is why she probably wasn’t able to move with him.”

