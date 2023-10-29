Love Is Blind fans divided as Season 6 filming spotted in Washington DC

While some fans are excited by Season 6 of Love Is Blind officially coming, others are not ready for another chaotic season.

While every season of Love Is Blind has chaos and romance, Season 5 was arguably the most intense so far.

From a love triangle forming almost instantly during the pods to a cheating scandal being unveiled during the reunion, the fifth season had drama from start to finish (and then some more afterward).

But, because that drama is what reality TV shows are usually known for, it’s no surprise that Netflix has renewed the dating series for another season.

Based on the jaw-dropping moments both on-screen and off-screen from Season 5, fans aren’t exactly on the same page when it comes to the show making a return.

YouTube: Netflix

Do fans want Love Is Blind Season 6?

On October 26, someone spotted the sixth season of Love Is Blind, confirmed by the signature gold drinking glasses, being filmed in Washington D.C.

The Love Is Blind Reddit instantly caught wind of the filming and the overall reaction was mixed.

“YES !! This is so cool!!” and “Hopefully this one is much better!”, were some of the comments made by excited LIB fans. Others were not as thrilled.

“Well, judging from the DC dating scene, this will be another hot mess,” a viewer countered.

Another fan added, “I’m so nervous I’m still on the fence if I even want to continue the show.”

Nonetheless, the filming confirms that Season 6 is on its way, whether fans want it or not. Will it be better or worse than the fifth season? Only time will tell.

