Love Is Blind viewers slam extremely “spoiled” Season 5 contestant
Stacy Snyder is getting a pretty sour reaction from Love Is Blind fans because of her stuck-up edit in Season 5.
Love Is Blind doesn’t usually disappoint when it comes to romance and jaw-dropping drama. And Season 5 is no exception. From Lydia getting in the way of her ex’s new relationship to JP calling out his fiance just because she wears makeup, this season has been a complete trainwreck. And surprisingly, it is not over yet.
Stacy Snyder is one contestant looking for the love of her life, and she got engaged to her partner Izzy Zapata Jr. While the rest of their storyline should be focused on the future of their relationship, viewers can not seem to get past their biggest obstacle: Stacy’s privilege.
After she revealed that she comes from a reasonably wealthy family, Stacy started unleashing her materialistic views. Not only does she expect Izzy to pay for all of their dinner dates in the future, but she criticizes him for opting to use paper plates instead of proper silverware.
What do Love Is Blind fans think about Season 5’s Stacy?
On September 29, viewers began discussing Stacy and her lifestyle in a lengthy Reddit thread.
“Her and her family are tone deaf. I assume they both make a decent salary, but if her father said, ‘if you don’t pay for it, then I have to,’ it makes me assume she can’t even afford her lifestyle,” one fan wrote.
Another fan chimed in and said, “Yea she’s a bit spoiled and a princess. She needs to compromise. I mean, if someone cooked for me and delivered it on plastic, I wouldn’t care! This will be the wedge between them.”
Viewers will soon see if her expensive taste will be their last straw.
