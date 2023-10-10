Love Is Blind star Shake blames entire Season 2 cast for villain arc

Shake from Love Is Blind is trying to clear his name after being labeled Season 2’s villain. And he’s not doing a good job.

While Love Is Blind is supposed to be focused on romance, sometimes the contestants strike a negative chord with viewers, which then becomes the spotlight of the entire season.

This is exactly what happened in Season 2 with Shake Chatterjee. After making the comment that he prefers to be with a woman that he could go to a concert and put on his shoulders, he was instantly labeled as a sizeist.

After getting dumped by his ex-fiance Deepti, whom he compared to the likeness of his aunt, fans agreed that he was the villain of the season.

Now, years later, Shake is finally trying to defend his past.

Is Love Is Blind’s Shake friends with the Season 2 cast?

On October 10, Shake spoke with Parade and said that while the production edited the show to make him look bad, none of his co-stars defended him.

He said, “My big disappointment with that is I was friends with everybody on my cast until the show came out. They saw how I looked, then they didn’t want anything to do with me, and attacked me at the reunion. And that’s when I was like, “Hi, this is bullsh-t. You guys know what really happened. You’re trying to protect your own image at the expense of my image.”

Despite trying to defend himself and say that the negative perception of him on LIB was untrue, he is set to star in the first season of House of Villians, a series all about reality TV’s least favorites competing to win the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. The show is set to premiere on E! on October 12.

