Love Is Blind’s Deepti & Natalie get slammed for “boring” podcast

Natalie and Deepti from Love Is Blind’s Out of the Pods podcast is becoming less and less interesting according to the listeners.

Love Is Blind has always been one of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows. From the romance to all of the drama that happens off-camera, it’s always the talk of the town.

Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee from Season 3 have created their own podcast to talk about the world of LIB from their perspective.

And while it seemed like a great idea in the beginning, fans are pointing out that their Out of the Pods podcast is losing its steam.

Do Love Is Blind fans like Deepti & Natalie’s podcast?

On August 29, a Reddit conversation was started to discuss the podcast and almost every commenter had something negative to say in regard to the recent episodes.

One listener wrote, “I wish they were willing to spill real tea. I like them both and I normally listen when I’m interested in the guest or topic, but I’m consistently disappointed by their by how lightly they tread on the insider information.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Unless they have a reality guest listening to their pod is like watching paint dry. Feels like they constantly just try to hint at things in their lives but also never truly share anything or say they will discuss in a later episode so keep listening.”

Deepti and Natalie have not responded to any of the negative feedback as of yet.

With Season 4’s After The Altar coming up and Season 5 also heading to Netflix in September, the hosts might be able to save their show and make it more entertaining. Only time will tell.

