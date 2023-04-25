Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee addresses Vanessa Lachey backlash in new episode

Natalie Lee from Love Is Blind just shared where she stands in the Vanessa Lachey drama.

Natalie Lee is best known for starring in Season 2 of Love Is Blind. It was during the competition that she started a relationship with Perfect Match’s Shayne Jansen.

The couple made it to the finale of their season before Natalie said no at the altar. They have since parted ways.

One of the main talking points in the Love Is Blind universe right now are the hosts of the series.

Specifically, co-host Vanessa Lachey has recently come under fire for her inappropriate questions to the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast during the reunion.

So much so, that fans have started a petition to get both Vanessa and Nick Lachey replaced. The petition currently has over 40,000 signatures.

Natalie recently shared her opinion on whether or not the backlash toward Vanessa is deserved.

What did Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee say about Vanessa Lachey?

Natalie Lee has a podcast with fellow Love Is Blind alum Deepti Vempati called ‘Out of the Pods.’

In their newest episode, Natalie touched on the subject and shared her personal experience with Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

She said that, “We really considered them as Mom and Dad during filming. They played this role of mentors to us.”

The reality tv star also admitted that, while she didn’t fully agree with everything Vanessa said, the reaction from fans is too much.

She said that, “I also agree with the criticism, but I also think that it’s almost unfair as well of how much backlash she’s getting. Like, it feels like a dogpile.”

Vanessa Lachey has not yet responded to the petition and the reunion backlash. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.