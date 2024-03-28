What happened to Zanab and Cole after Love Is Blind? Split explained

Love Is Blind Season 3 couple, Zanab Jaffrey & Cole Barnett, went down as the failure of Love Is Blind Season 3. Here’s everything you need to know about their time on the show and more.

Zanab Jaffrey, a 31-year-old flight attendant, and Cole Barnett, a 26-year-old realtor, found each other through the hit Netflix reality show.

Initially, the pair’s romance blossomed and they connected over similar interests, but it all went down after the two met face-to-face.

During Season 3, the ups and downs of their relationship were so turbulent that Zanab was forced to walk away, and she chose to reject Cole at the altar.

Article continues after ad

Why did Zanab and Cole break up on Love is Blind?

Netflix Even after rejecting him at the altar, Cole expected Zanab would want to continue dating.

Cole was visibly shocked when Zanab said “no” at the altar, with the groom-to-be looking as if he were struggling to comprehend the situation.

According to him, Zanab’s rejection was sudden – however, Zanab clarified that this was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but instead a reaction to Cole’s questionable behavior.

Article continues after ad

At the altar, Zanab expressed how Cole had “single-handedly shattered [her] self-confidence.” She claimed she felt controlled by her partner and called him out for allegedly being dismissive every time she tried conveying her feelings.

Most viewers listened to Zanab’s concerns because they were already questioning Cole’s behavior when they saw him compare his partner to Colleen Reed, another Love Is Blind Season 3, star while filming the show.

Article continues after ad

During the Season Special, Zanab said, “The pushing food away from me, the asking me if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used.”

Zanab felt that Cole deflected the blame on her every time she tried to convey her thoughts and feelings.

She said, “It was deflected to me having a bad attitude and not being sweet enough and not having fun conversations, [being] passive-aggressive. My mental health was questioned. So, I definitely did try [to tell him].”

Article continues after ad

The duo revealed during the Season Reunion that they were no longer talking to each other and were basically ‘no contact’.