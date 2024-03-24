Love Is Blind’s Matthew debuts new girlfriend after skipping Season 6 reunion

After his connections with Amber and AD fell through, Season 6 star Matthew Duliba has moved on to someone new.

Even though he didn’t make it to the finale episode, Matthew Duliba still managed to become one of the main stars of the sixth season.

After his intense love triangle with Amber and AD, Amber decided to leave the experiment and AD ultimately chose to get engaged to Clay instead. As a result of telling both girls the same things, he was dubbed the main villain of Season 6.

When most of the contestants returned to the reunion, Matthew decided to sit the special out. And now, we know why.

It makes sense that Matthew didn’t want to relive his on-screen dating drama during the reunion because he is in a relationship with someone new.

On March 23, Matthew did a Q&A on his Instagram story and answered all of the LIB fanbases’ biggest questions, which of course, included asking him about his love life post Season 6.

When one fan asked him whether he would be interested in dating a Latin woman, he responded by showing a picture of himself and his new partner.

“Funny you should ask, this is Vanesa, my gf. This picture was taken the same day as the reunion. We went to the Charlotte FC soccer game with friends,” he explained in the post.

He didn’t tag Vanesa in the post, but it won’t take internet sleuths long at all to find out more about her.

Matthew is officially the first contestant from the Season 6 cast to hard launch a new relationship with someone who isn’t affiliated with the season. His co-star Jessica Vestal was seen getting close with Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey, but she hasn’t publicly addressed their romance rumors as of yet.