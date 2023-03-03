Is Love is Blind scripted?

Love is Blind is a hugely popular reality dating show, with its fourth season set to begin in March. While watching, many fans have wondered if the series is scripted — here’s everything to know.

Reality shows Love is Blind premiered its first season in 2020, and since then there have been a total of three seasons, with a fourth set to begin in March.

The show sees contestants placed into purpose-built pods, from which they are able to communicate with others only using their voices. If a proposal is accepted, a couple will be able to meet face-to-face, and by the end of the series, they will decide whether to go ahead with the marriage.

The show has been hugely popular among fans, but many viewers have wondered whether or not the series is scripted.

Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 will begin on March 24.

Is Love is Blind real or scripted?

Love is Blind is an unscripted reality series.

Sister of Season 1 contestant Mark Cuevas, Melissa Cuevas, said that “none” of the show is scripted in response to a fan comment on social media.

Reportedly, even the people running the show were surprised by some of the outcomes in the series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, series creator Chris Coelen said: “As a producer, I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged? Is anyone going to make it to the altar? And, in the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show.”

However, as with most shows of this variety, producers may have a role in influencing certain aspects, despite the show being unscripted.

