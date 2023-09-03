Love Is Blind’s Zack and Bliss reveal major sacrifice they made After The Altar

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski from Love Is Blind Season 4 have opened up about the main issue that came up during their marriage so far.

The After the Atlar segment for Love Is Blind Season 4 has come and gone. And it was one of the best we’ve had so far.

The three-part reunion followed the couples’ post-season and how their marriages have been going since tying the knot in the finale.

One of the highlighted couples was Bliss and Zack. Even though Bliss was his second choice and his second engagement of the season, the two got married and have now been together for over a year.

While they make it seem as though everything has been fine and dandy on their social media, the two did reveal the major issue that caused a riff in their relationship.

Did Love Is Blind’s Zach & Bliss have a marriage problem?

Because of Zack’s intense allergies to animals, Bliss was forced to choose between living with him or staying with her pets. She ultimately chose the first option and told PEOPLE that that was a hard decision to make.

She said, “I would not have done this for anyone else. These animals are like my children. And I think that just speaks to how much I really love and care for Zack.”

The situation wasn’t just difficult on her end. Eventually, the couple tried to figure out an alternative, which ended up being Zack having to take weekly allergy shots to allow Bliss to reunite with her animals and have them around full-time. They revealed this on Instagram back in July 2023.

With this brave change to his lifestyle and Bliss’ willingness to separate from her animals for love, they have remained one of the fan-favorite couples of both Season 4 and the entire franchise.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.