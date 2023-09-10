Where to watch Love Is Blind Season 5: US, Europe, Australia & more

Want to watch Season 5 of Love Is Blind? Here are all the details on where the reality TV show is available to stream.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind is quickly approaching. A jaw-dropping trailer has been released, and a dynamic cast has been announced.

The season will spotlight singles as they enter the dating pods and hopefully come out with an engagement. From there, the new couples move in together and quickly decide if they will tie the knot. Based on the drama from Season 4, Season 5 will not be a season to miss.

Before it releases on September 22, 2023, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the new season.

Where to watch Love Is Blind Season 5?

Season 5 of Love Is Blind, and all of the show’s other seasons, are available to watch on Netflix. As long as you have a subscription to the streaming service, you can get caught up on each season.

YouTube: Netflix

Because it is a Netflix original series, it is only available to stream on the platform.

But, if you don’t have access to Netflix in your area, there are a few workarounds to watching the dating show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching Love Is Blind Season 5:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Netflix.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get three months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other entertaining shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.

