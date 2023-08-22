Love Is Blind is already casting for Season 6 ahead of Season 5 premiere

Love Is Blind Season 6 is about to start filming in a matter of months, according to a new casting call for the show.

Love Is Blind is coming back soon with Season 5 this fall. Yet, little to no information has been given out thus far.

Besides a small teaser for one potential couple this season, the only detail we know is that it’s coming to Netflix in September.

This makes the fact that a casting call for the next season has surfaced online much more surprising.

Does Love Is Blind Season 6 already have a casting call?

On August 15, a casting call from Kinetic Content Casting, the casting company behind Love Is Blind, was released on Instagram.

It is the official casting call for Season 6, and it is searching for eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in several areas across the country. The four locations they are specifically looking for the next reality TV stars are:

Denver, Colorado

Nashville, Tennessee

Minneapolis/St.Paul, Minnesota

Phoenix, AZ

The casting call application asks explicitly if hopeful singles are available between February and March of 2024, referring to the possible filming dates.

So far, Netflix hasn’t publicly renewed the dating show for another season. But this is definitely a good sign that Season 5 is not the last fans will see from the pods.

Most fans seemed thrilled about the Season 6 casting announcement. They then shared their reactions in the comments section of the IG post.

One fan wrote, “Can’t wait!!! Best of luck to all the participants.”

Another fan threw their hat in the ring and wrote, “Please pick me!!!! This show would be perfect for my love life.”

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.