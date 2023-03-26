Love is Blind Season 4 hasn’t even finished yet, but some fans are already wondering when they’ll be able to expect the fifth season. Here’s everything we know so far about Love is Blind Season 5.

Netflix’s Love is Blind is a reality dating show where a group of singles has to get to know each other from within purpose-built pods, without seeing each other in person.

Engaged couples get to meet face-to-face and spend some more time getting to know each other, before they have to decide whether or not to go ahead with the marriage.

Season 4 began on March 24, 2023 and has not yet finished at the time of writing, but the next season is already in the works.

Here’s everything we know about Season 5 so far.

YouTube: Netflix Love is Blind is a hugely popular reality dating show.

Will there be a Season 5 of Love is Blind?

Love is Blind was renewed for seasons 4 and 5 on March 24, 2022, so fans can expect that the fifth season is on its way relatively soon.

When is Love is Blind Season 5 airing?

There is currently no definite start date for Season 5 of Love is Blind. In April 2022 in an interview with E! News, host Vanessa Lachey revealed that Season 5 would start shooting ‘in a few weeks,’ which means that by now, there’s a good chance that filming has already been completed.

The season could air later in 2023, but so far there has been no official confirmation.

Where is Love is Blind Season 5 set?

Each season of Love is Blind takes place in a different location, but so far, there has been no announcement of a location for Season 5.

Previous seasons have taken place in Dallas, Seattle, and more, but where the next season will be set remains to be seen.

