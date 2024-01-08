Love Is Blind fans support Bartise after he reveals he has full custody of his son

Going from childless bachelor to single father in a matter of months has Love Is Blind fans showing love for Bartise Bowden.

One former Love Is Blind contestant who definitely wasn’t a fan favorite during their time on the show was Bartise Bowden.

As part of the Season 3 cast, he went through the pods dating experience and ended up getting engaged to Nancy Rodriguez.

His journey on the season quickly went south when he revealed right in front of Nancy that he wasn’t physically attracted to her, something he couldn’t have told her before since the pods experience has them hidden behind walls.

Despite his comment, Nancy said ‘I do’ at the altar, leading Bartise to reject her and say no to their marriage.

Not long after their on-screen split, he revealed that he met someone new and welcomed a son into the world. However, that relationship has also seemed to go south.

Is Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden a single father?

On January 7, Bartise hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story to give honest answers to his followers’ questions.

When asked about whether he has full custody of his son Hayden and his relationship with the child’s mother, the reality TV star replied, “She doesn’t see him anymore. Just the boys now!”

After seeing his message, viewers quickly rook to Reddit to admit that they now have a softer spot for Bartise in their hearts.

One fan wrote, “This gives me a huge level of respect for Bartise. Raising a child is not easy, let alone by yourself. I wish nothing but the best for him and his son.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Wow! Good for him. Being a single parent is no joke.”

